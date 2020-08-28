Menu

9-1-1: Season Four; John Harlan Kim Upped to FOX Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

9-1-1 has upped a recurring member from last season to regular cast member. John Harlan Kim will be seen more during the fourth season, which will arrive early in 2021.

Variety revealed more about Kim’s character on the FOX series:

“Kim recurred last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie “Chimney” Kim (Kenneth Choi). The brothers had never met until Albert surprised Chimey by showing up on his doorstep from Korea.”

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis, and Gavin McHugh star in 9-1-1.

What do you think? Are you a fan of 9-1-1? Are you excited to see more of Kim on the FOX series?


Andrea M
Reader
Andrea M

9-1-1 is my husband’s and my absolute favorite show on ALL of TV. We never miss it and are so disappointed on the nights it is not shown.

We are not interested in the Kim character returning.

August 28, 2020 12:04 pm
Elle
Reader
Elle

I can take him or leave him. The real question is : when is the show coming back?

August 28, 2020 11:04 am
