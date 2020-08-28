9-1-1: Season Four; John Harlan Kim Upped to FOX Series Regular

9-1-1 has upped a recurring member from last season to regular cast member. John Harlan Kim will be seen more during the fourth season, which will arrive early in 2021.

Variety revealed more about Kim’s character on the FOX series:

“Kim recurred last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie “Chimney” Kim (Kenneth Choi). The brothers had never met until Albert surprised Chimey by showing up on his doorstep from Korea.”

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis, and Gavin McHugh star in 9-1-1.

What do you think? Are you a fan of 9-1-1? Are you excited to see more of Kim on the FOX series?