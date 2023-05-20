Network: FOX, ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour).
Seasons: Ongoing.
TV show dates: January 3, 2018 — present.
Series status: Has not been cancelled.
Performers include: Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar.
TV show description:
A procedural drama from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who executive produce with showrunner Tim Minear, the 9-1-1 TV show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. No matter how frightening, dangerous, and shocking a situation may be, these first responders rush toward crises from which others flee.
The scripted drama is inspired by the real-life, high-pressure situations that emergency response providers encounter on the job. In addition to saving people at risk, they’re also just trying to live their own lives and handle their own problems.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
My wife and I watch both 911 and 911 lone star every time they air even the reruns (just to see if WE missed something the first time ). The cast of both programs are wonderful,they all get along like one big happy but somewhat dysfunctional Family!
I love this show!! I would hate to see it end. I’ve seen every episode three times. So please don’t end it. I don’t want it to end. We need to have some good endings.
I have fallen in love with 911. I have been home since my surgery last Friday and have been binge watching with my husband. We are both hooked. Is there going to be a season 6?! Please! We feel like part of the family now!
THE VERY FIRST SEASON WAS GREAT!!! THEY WOULD SHOW DIFFERENT TYPES OF 911 RESCUES. BUT NOW THAT STOPPED AND ITS ALL ABOUT THE CHARACTERS, WITH HARDLY ANY RESCUES. WHY IS IT CALLED 911 IF THERE AREN’T ANY RESCUES. DID THEY GET NEW WRITERS AFTER THE FIRST SEASON? MY HUSBAND AND I STOPPED WATCHING IT BECAUSE IT A SOAP OPERA NOW.
THE RESCUES ON THIS SHOW ARE THE BEST OF ANY, BUT THE PERSONAL LIVES HAVE BECOME DEPRESSING. I HOPE YOU CHANGE IT BACK TO A RESCUE SHOW.
Love this show. I especially love Buck and the growth you see with him throughout all of the seasons so far. Really hope the will continue on with this show for many more seasons to come.