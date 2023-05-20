Network: FOX, ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour).

Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: January 3, 2018 — present.

Series status: Has not been cancelled.

Performers include: Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar.

TV show description:

A procedural drama from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who executive produce with showrunner Tim Minear, the 9-1-1 TV show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. No matter how frightening, dangerous, and shocking a situation may be, these first responders rush toward crises from which others flee.

The scripted drama is inspired by the real-life, high-pressure situations that emergency response providers encounter on the job. In addition to saving people at risk, they’re also just trying to live their own lives and handle their own problems.

