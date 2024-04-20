CSI: Vegas: Cancelled; No Season Four for CBS Sequel Series

The investigators won’t return to their jobs for the 2024-25 television season. CSI: Vegas has been cancelled, so CBS won’t be airing a fourth season.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Reggie Lee recurs. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), CSI Christopher Park (Jay Lee), and Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin). These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — to preserve and serve justice. In season three, they work to uncover who framed their comrade, Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), for the gruesome murder of Kahn Schefter, the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of CSI: Vegas averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.30 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 3% in the demo and up by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd (which was also cancelled today) are the network’s lowest-rated original scripted series in the traditional ratings. In the live+35-day multi-platform ratings, episodes typically draw more than seven million viewers.

CSI: Vegas’ abbreviated third season (due to the industry strikes of 2023) is currently airing and the de facto series finale is expected to end on May 19th.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this CBS series? Are you disappointed CSI: Vegas has been cancelled instead of renewed for a fourth season?

