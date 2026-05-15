Battle on the Beach, Crashers, Love It or List It, Extreme Buyers Club: HGTV Announces New and Returning Shows

HGTV has a lot planned in the months to come. The network has announced its lineup of shows, including the return of Battle on the Beach without Alison Victoria. Viewers will also see new episodes of Love it or List It and Scariest Houses in America, and new series Crashers and Extreme Buyers Club.

HGTV revealed the following about their upcoming lineup:

Battle on the Beach – NEW SEASON

Premieres Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV’s epic surfside home renovation competition series Battle on the Beach will head to the Grand Strand, South Carolina’s hot vacation destination, in its latest seven-episode season. HGTV stars Sarah Baeumler (Rock the Block), Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) and Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) will each mentor a two-person team of promising renovators as they vie to transform lackluster beachfront vacation properties – and the biggest homes in series’ history – into stunning waterfront escapes that deliver top reviews and top dollar. Armed with $100,000, seven weeks and invaluable advice from their respected mentors, the teams will overhaul the dated digs while navigating unprecedented design challenges and weekly judging by husband-and-wife renovation duo Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama (Renovation Aloha). Each week, Tristyn and Kamohai will determine which team increased the rental value of the revamped space, with the winner given a critical choice: take home $3,000 now or apply $6,000 to the final grand prize. When the stunning renos are complete, the team who clinches the highest peak season rate for their short-term rental will claim a cash prize of at least $50,000, with their mentor boasting ultimate bragging rights.

Battle on the Beach is produced by Departure Films for HGTV

Crashers – NEW SERIES

Premieres Monday, June 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV will reboot its hit franchise Crashers, a high-energy, ambush-style renovation series where unsuspecting homeowners get the surprise of a lifetime – a free, 72-hour renovation of a lackluster space of their choosing. With ambushes happening anywhere from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop, host Jonathan Knight, a home restoration expert best known as a member of the Grammy(R)-nominated band New Kids on the Block, will offer folks a fast-paced reno with a catch. Before the work begins, the homeowners must agree to three rules: the renovation starts immediately; they have no say in the design; and they must vacate their home for the full three days.

Crashers is produced by Big Table Media for HGTV

Love It or List It – NEW SEASON

Premieres Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV’s hit series Love It or List It starring real estate agent David Visentin and his designer foe Page Turner will return for 12 fresh episodes this June. After attracting over 17.2 million viewers across linear and streaming to its last season, Love It or List It will follow David and Page as they help fed up families with lackluster houses check off all the boxes on their dream home wish list, either through Page’s full-scale renovation of their current house or David finding them a new property on the market.

Love It or List It is produced by Big Coat Media for HGTV

Extreme Buyers Club – NEW SERIES

Premieres Tuesday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Charismatic Texas real estate agent Noel Collier will flex her specialty of helping clients with the most wildly unique property requests find their dream homes in the new HGTV series Extreme Buyers Club. During the eight-episode season, she’ll step into each buyer’s surprising – and sometimes shocking – world to experience how they live and then scour the market for out-of-the-box listings that fit their unprecedented wish list. Whether a recent divorcée seeking acreage for dozens of llamas, a ghost-obsessed couple searching for a haunted home, or a professional mermaid needing lots of water, no house hunt will prove too extreme for Noel and her team.

Extreme Buyers Club is produced by Hit + Run for HGTV

Roast My Rental – NEW SERIES

Premieres Friday, July 24, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

In the new 11-episode series Roast My Rental, comedian, truth-teller and design enthusiast Leslie Jones will crash America’s worst short-term rentals, whose viral photos of amenities gone wrong, misleading listings and brutally honest reviews have scared guests away. After Leslie’s hilarious roast of the property and a no-nonsense reality check, she and her experienced design team led by HGTV star and home renovation expert Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) will come to the rescue and help the owners clean up the chaos in just 72 hours. They’ll fix the flaws, transform the houses into top-tier vacation escapes and give the ‘roastees’ a chance at redemption when the next guests come to stay.

Roast My Rental is produced by TeamSheed and Wheelhouse for HGTV

A Very Haunted Renovation – NEW SERIES

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A new nightmarish competition series, A Very Haunted Renovation, will follow six brave renovators and designers who will stay at one of the most haunted houses in America for 31 days with only one mission: completing the renovations. The spooky six episodes, hosted by actress Anna Camp (Scream 7), will follow the contestants as they face off to transform one of America’s most notoriously tormented homes into a fully livable masterpiece. In each episode, the competitors will face frightening challenges to give a space in the house a complete redo, and design expert Michel Smith Boyd will mentor and judge alongside a celebrity guest to evaluate each unnerving overhaul.

A Very Haunted Renovation is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment for HGTV

Scariest House in America – NEW SEASON

Premieres Friday, Sept. 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Ugliest House in America star Retta will continue her search for the country’s most spine-tingling properties in an expanded new season of the popular spinoff Scariest House in America, now featuring six one-hour episodes. Attracting over 10.9 million viewers across linear and streaming to her sophomore run, the actress, comedian and home design enthusiast will brave 20 tours of petrifyingly paranormal or horrifically hideous houses whose owners say are haunted by scary stories and hair-raising sights. From the East to the Ozarks and New England to the Midwest, Retta will discover harrowing places like a centuries-old frightening farmhouse, an eerie former nursing home and a rotting 1800s jailer’s house that abound with supernatural sites, ghostly apparitions and unearthly whispers. In each episode, Retta will share hilariously unfiltered views about each home’s scary appearance, un-livability and fright factor. HGTV will ultimately deem one house the “scariest” of them all and award the homeowners a $150,000 renovation by popular network designer Alison Victoria in a one-hour season finale.

Scariest House in America is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for HGTV

House Shock – NEW SERIES

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In HGTV’s new covert renovation series House Shock, unsuspecting homeowners nominated by their sneaky loved ones will receive surprise makeovers for the spaces they’ve neglected, abandoned or just plain hate. Series host and designer Arielle Vandenberg along with a resourceful construction team led by builder and former Battle on the Beach winner Steve Lewis will keep each edge-of-your-seat renovation on track and on time. With secret planning, stealthy distractions to keep the recipient away, hidden cameras and dramatic room reveals, the 20-episode season will deliver heart, humor and the occasional shock – because not every reno surprise is exactly what a homeowner wished for.

House Shock is produced by ITV America for HGTV

Sin City Rehab – NEW SEASON

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Popular HGTV designer Alison Victoria will double down on her takeover of the Las Vegas real estate scene in a new eight-episode season of Sin City Rehab. Attracting over 11.2 million viewers across linear and streaming to its freshman run, the season will follow Alison, best known for her Emmy(R)-nominated series Windy City Rehab, as she navigates make or break renovations and business decisions while building her design business out West. With each roll of the dice, she will contend with big egos, tough competition and wildly aggressive timelines all while taking on new business partners and juggling multiple high-risk flips.

Sin City Rehab is produced by Big Table Media and Briefly Gorgeous Productions for HGTV