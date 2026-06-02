Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Unveiled by Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has its return date set. Starz announced the season two premiere date for the series by releasing a teaser for what is to come.

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star in the series, which shows the romances that came before Jamie and Claire’s from Outlander – those of their parents.

Starz shared the following about the series’ return:

“The new teaser trailer features a first look at the action-packed upcoming season, which showcases the enduring love of the series’ two iconic lead couples and offers hope for survival amid a brewing war as they fight for each other and the future of the Highlands. After an unexpected journey back in time left Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia (Hermione Corfield) Beauchamp lost and separated in the sweeping highlands of 18th century Scotland, Season One culminated with the two finally reuniting at the standing stones of Craigh na Dun, hoping to return to their own time and their young daughter, Claire. The first glimpse at Season Two picks up at that moment and reveals a distraught Julia alone with their baby. Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health, as he fights to find his way back to her. Meanwhile, the forbidden relationship between Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) seemed to conquer all odds, but their romantic escape was cut short as fiery crosses were lit and the 1715 Jacobite Rising began, thrusting the clans into war. In Season One, they chose each other over their families, but now they must prioritize their clan loyalties, as Brian fulfills his obligation to fight and Ellen seeks to make things right with her family. As Season Two unfolds, the two young couples will be tested and separated once again by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood returns on September 18th. The teaser for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Do you plan to watch season two?