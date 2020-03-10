Outlander: Season Five Ratings

There’s no need to worry about Outlander being cancelled this time around. Starz renewed the series for seasons five and six, well in advance. Will season six be the end? Will Outlander be cancelled or renewed for season seven and beyond? Stay tuned.
A historical time travel drama, Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season five, the Frasers are fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection. With her family together, at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
For comparisons: Season four of Outlander on Starz averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.04 million viewers.
Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.
STARZ is responsible for drop in premiere viewership. The negotiations with Xfinity/Comcast did not conclude until 2/15 and many viewers that previously had STARZ in their channel lineup found near time of the premiere the channel was not available and they needed to pay a separate fee to add STARZ to line up or subscribe for the app. For me, and others, this is what occurred. I signed up for app after show started and learned STRAZ no available. Totally Unacceptable way to treat a valued show on the STARZ platform.
Don’t even think of cancelling this show. It is the best series I have ever seen and it’s about time the lead actors, especially Sam were recognised for their amazing talent.
It is unfortunate the Starz controls seasons four and five. The amateurish and unsophisticated platform lacks closed captioning and translation into French and Spanish, a real boon to interpretation.
I love the show but have hated waiting …and waiting and waiting, only to have it air weekly. I personally love binge watching it. I especially resented STARZ reasoning for adding a few more months on to the wait
I believe that the postponement of season 5 was in large part responsible for lower ratings. Though I love the
show, I was fed up with the wait and disgusted by the STARZ network reasoning behind it. TV audiences have
markedly changed re content and style. I have chosen not to watch many a series until I was able to binge watch it and the same may be true of Outlander viewers. Making me wait isn’t going to give me more incentive to watch-quite the opposite
I agree, but I would add that season 4 was the weakest season so far and I found my enthusiasm waned. I might binge watch later in the season but at the moment I’m not hearing good things.
Outlander moet blijven miljoenen fans over de hele wereld ik hoop dat ze de boeken blijven verfilmen tot EN met boek 10 het laatste boek wat Diana zou schrijven
No no no they can’t cancel OUTLANDER. It’s the best show on TV bar none. I heard there will be a 7th season and with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe being producers now and millions of fans all over the world the fans will be furious. Outlander loves their fans. Starz loves us too. Long live OUTLANDER
Ratings are nearly irrelevant to a premium cable show in this day and age, because STARZ depends on subscriptions rather than advertising. Since they released the 2/16 episode THREE days early, they ensured that *most* fans would watch it on one of their platforms (the STARZ app, On Demand, Amazon Prime) ahead of the official premiere date, and watch it multiple times. Ratings don’t account for any of this. I have no doubt that Outlander did extremely well and STARZ is mightily pleased despite what looks on paper to be a big drop in viewership.
I love this series and sign up each year with Starz to see it. This year was a good deal for 6 months, so I’ve been watching other movies & shows while I have it. Last year I went to the library and over about 3 months or so I read all 8 books of outlander. I thing the series did more for me than the books. I hear she will write two more books.. I hope they are a little more concise..
Exactly. I hate that they release these misleading ratings. They need to explain like you did, how this is only based on Sunday night viewing on starz. I wish they would only release the total viewing ( including all streaming). It’s bad advertising of the show to release these misleading statistics. The show IS GREAT! BEST on TV!
Outlander is a great show for the story line, scenery, and Sam and Cait. They must continue to be the main characters or the viewers will drop quickly. Hopefully old viewers will come back, and did not get hooked on another show due to the long waits.
Lisa, read my comment Above. tThese ratings are VERY misleading.) it only shows STArz on Sunday night. Most of us watch thru other platforms, watch it multiple times, and start on Saturday night, if possible…the first episode began three days early due to early release…that’s what contributed to low premiere viewership on Sunday night. They need to only post TOTAL viewership!