A Motel: 10 Cast in Crime Dramedy Series Starring Mark Pellegrino

A Motel has added to its cast. Jeff Fahey, William Forsythe, Nicky Whelan, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Niko Foster, Nolan River, Charlene Amoia, Luke Edwards, Kelly Reiter, and Kelly Arjen are joining the previously cast Mark Pellegrino (above).

Per Deadline, the series follows “a group of outcasts working at a seedy motel who find themselves in danger when they accidentally uncover a drug smuggling plot for the mafia.”

Production on A Motel is set to begin next month, but the crime dramedy does not yet have an outlet.

