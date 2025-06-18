My Lottery Dream Home, Zillow Gone Wild: HGTV Reveals Series Return Dates

Get ready to look at some fantasy real estate. HGTV has set return dates for My Lottery Dream Home and Zillow Gone Wild. Both shows will return next month.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming seasons of both reality real estate shows in a press release.

“This summer HGTV will bring dreamy real estate scenarios and whimsical listings to life with back-to-back new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home and Zillow Gone Wild premiering Friday, July 18, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Kicking off the fun with new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV star David Bromstad will crisscross the country to help his clients purchase fantasy homes with their newly attained fortunes. No matter where these lucky buyers want to settle, David won’t stop until he finds luxurious properties that deliver every feature on a lottery winner’s wish list. This season, lottery winners will look for dream properties in locations including Florida, Las Vegas, Arizona and New Jersey.

From luxury budgets to rich imaginations, the new season of Zillow Gone Wild will follow comedian and actor Jack McBrayer as he scours the internet for the weirdest, wackiest and wildest properties on the market inspired by the exceedingly popular Instagram account that touts more than two million followers. In each episode, Jack will meet the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture and will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers. Each abode will be ranked on its unique attributes, and one house will be selected as the “wildest” of them all at the end of each episode. This season, Jack’s real estate explorations will reveal more opulent and eccentric properties than before, including an entire old western town purchased by an adventurous family in Colorado and a real-life Lego castle listing in Orlando, Florida.

In the season premiere of My Lottery Dream Home, David will meet a Boston couple who first struck it big with a one million dollar win in 2006, and then 17 years later lightning struck again when they scored a whopping 25-million-dollar payday from a 50-dollar scratcher. Now, with a plan to purchase homes for each of their adult children, David will help the pair search for a family hub in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the season premiere of Zillow Gone Wild, Jack will arrive in York, Pennsylvania, to tour an iconic house shaped like an enormous shoe. Then, he’ll head to Taos, New Mexico, to check out an eco-friendly home built out of bottles, tires and cans. In Jack’s last stop in Ridgefield, Connecticut, he will visit a famous composer’s gothic manor with secret passageways, stairwells to nowhere and patent leather walls.

My Lottery Dream Home is produced by Beyond Productions, and Zillow Gone Wild is produced by Pantheon Media Group.”