Land of the Lost: Netflix Makes a Deal for Reboot of Sid & Marty Krofft Series

Get ready to return to the Land of the Lost. Netflix is looking to remake the classic 1970s kids’ series from Sid & Marty Krofft.

According to Deadline, Sid and Marty Krofft as well as Marty’s daughter Deanna Krofft Pope are behind the project.

The plot of the series is as follows:

Land of the Lost centers on a father, Rick, and his two children who accidentally go through a portal and find themselves trapped in a world inhabited by dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus rex they nickname Grumpy; primate-like people named Pakuni, one of whom, Cha-Ka, they befriend; and reptilian humanoids called Sleestak.”

Additional details will be revealed later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Would you watch the remake on Netflix?


