Vulture Watch
Has the Lost in Space TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Netflix?
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the Netflix television network, Lost in Space is a remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series and stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.
Telly’s Take
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lost in Space for season three. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in. However, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Lost in Space is one of their high-profile series but it’s concerning that there was a 20-month gap between seasons one and two. I’m still leaning toward a renewal but wouldn’t be surprised if it was cancelled instead. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of a season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lost in Space cancellation or renewal news.
3/9/20 update: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Lost in Space TV show has been renewed for a third season? Are you sorry to hear there won’t be a fourth season?
Constant action…great show.. please renew for season 3. Tired of watching zombies and witchcraft!
One of the rare family oriented shows that I feel comfortable watching with my young teens. Bring on Season 3!!
I have enjoyed it, (Lost in Space) very much. Netflix hasn’t paid that much attention to the genre’s fans as it might. If it’s dropped from the line up it will be unfortunate, as I’m sure the game of Russian roulette played with new episodes can be tiring for viewers.
renew for season 3 please!
Well if they cancel it ….icancel Netflix… I know big deal …like they’ll miss my 13 bucks a month…….but lately they haven’t been airing much I’m interested in paying for.. lost in soa e is worth the money alone….ie my reasoning…if the Robinson’s and the robot are gone…so am i
Our whole family is HOOKED on Lost in Space. PLEASE PLEASE RENEW FOR SEASON THREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RENEW IT!!!!!!!!!!
Enjoy Lost in Space, hope it iz renewed for additional seasons.
Just finished this season 2, and i’m anxiously waiting for Netflix to confirm season 3. If they let us hanging, i’ll loose all my faith and will move to another streaming service to avoid further dissapointments. This series is becoming a classic (along with Stranger Things) in the SciFi genre.
I just finished Season 2 of Lost in Space! Seriously LOVE LOVE LOVE this show. I can’t wait to see what happens next!!
I love Lost in Space, one of the best series in a long time. Netflix can’t leave us hanging the way season two ended, they HAVE to continue. The Robot has become family, I’m hoping Scarecrow somehow will reunite with Robot and the humans. There’s no way the sneaky Dr. Smith was ended, it will be interesting to see what happens with her. She has to be with the kids, somehow. Please Netflix, don’t quit, this is one of the best shows ever!
Was worth the wait. Or was it? With too few episodes so far apart, we simply don’t get a chance to become vested in the characters or the progress of the series. We have enjoyed this so far, but our continued interest will match the enthusiasm of production. Fish on! …for now. Hoping for more episodes -and faster!
Throw my hat in the ring. A good quality family show. I thoroughly enjoyed the LACK of cussing, sex, endless shooting or having some psycho serial killer robot space movie theme. (Aliens anyone?)
This was just about a solid family movie as one can get.
Please renew it at least one more season to tie up loose ends.