Streaming on the Netflix television network, Lost in Space is a remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series and stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.



Lost in Space has been renewed for a third and final season which will debut (TBD).

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lost in Space for season three. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in. However, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Lost in Space is one of their high-profile series but it’s concerning that there was a 20-month gap between seasons one and two. I’m still leaning toward a renewal but wouldn’t be surprised if it was cancelled instead. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of a season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lost in Space cancellation or renewal news.

3/9/20 update: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Lost in Space TV show has been renewed for a third season? Are you sorry to hear there won’t be a fourth season?