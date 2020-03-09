Menu

Lost in Space: Season Three? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Lost in Space TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Lost in Space TV show on NetflixIs this remake in “Danger! Danger!”? Has the Lost in Space TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lost in Space, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix television network, Lost in Space is a remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series and stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Lost in Space has been renewed for a third and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lost in Space for season three. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in. However, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Lost in Space is one of their high-profile series but it’s concerning that there was a 20-month gap between seasons one and two. I’m still leaning toward a renewal but wouldn’t be surprised if it was cancelled instead. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of a season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lost in Space cancellation or renewal news.

3/9/20 update: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season.
 

Lost in Space Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Lost in Space TV show has been renewed for a third season? Are you sorry to hear there won’t be a fourth season?



Nina
Reader
Nina

Constant action…great show.. please renew for season 3. Tired of watching zombies and witchcraft!

March 8, 2020 11:12 pm
Lynn NYILAS
Reader
Lynn NYILAS

One of the rare family oriented shows that I feel comfortable watching with my young teens. Bring on Season 3!!

March 8, 2020 7:25 pm
Vern
Reader
Vern

I have enjoyed it, (Lost in Space) very much. Netflix hasn’t paid that much attention to the genre’s fans as it might. If it’s dropped from the line up it will be unfortunate, as I’m sure the game of Russian roulette played with new episodes can be tiring for viewers.

March 8, 2020 1:55 am
Wenona
Reader
Wenona

renew for season 3 please!

March 8, 2020 12:55 am
Bret
Reader
Bret

Well if they cancel it ….icancel Netflix… I know big deal …like they’ll miss my 13 bucks a month…….but lately they haven’t been airing much I’m interested in paying for.. lost in soa e is worth the money alone….ie my reasoning…if the Robinson’s and the robot are gone…so am i

March 1, 2020 1:24 am
Family of Six
Reader
Family of Six

Our whole family is HOOKED on Lost in Space. PLEASE PLEASE RENEW FOR SEASON THREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

February 28, 2020 9:39 pm
Bryan
Reader
Bryan

RENEW IT!!!!!!!!!!

February 25, 2020 11:15 pm
DJC
Reader
DJC

Enjoy Lost in Space, hope it iz renewed for additional seasons.

February 25, 2020 4:38 am
Joe Marquez
Reader
Joe Marquez

Just finished this season 2, and i’m anxiously waiting for Netflix to confirm season 3. If they let us hanging, i’ll loose all my faith and will move to another streaming service to avoid further dissapointments. This series is becoming a classic (along with Stranger Things) in the SciFi genre.

February 24, 2020 10:05 am
Kayjaycee
Reader
Kayjaycee

I just finished Season 2 of Lost in Space! Seriously LOVE LOVE LOVE this show. I can’t wait to see what happens next!!

February 23, 2020 7:32 pm
Tamara McMurdie
Reader
Tamara McMurdie

I love Lost in Space, one of the best series in a long time. Netflix can’t leave us hanging the way season two ended, they HAVE to continue. The Robot has become family, I’m hoping Scarecrow somehow will reunite with Robot and the humans. There’s no way the sneaky Dr. Smith was ended, it will be interesting to see what happens with her. She has to be with the kids, somehow. Please Netflix, don’t quit, this is one of the best shows ever!

February 21, 2020 4:05 am
Pieces of 8
Reader
Pieces of 8

Was worth the wait. Or was it? With too few episodes so far apart, we simply don’t get a chance to become vested in the characters or the progress of the series. We have enjoyed this so far, but our continued interest will match the enthusiasm of production. Fish on! …for now. Hoping for more episodes -and faster!

February 20, 2020 1:55 am
Brandon
Reader
Brandon

Throw my hat in the ring. A good quality family show. I thoroughly enjoyed the LACK of cussing, sex, endless shooting or having some psycho serial killer robot space movie theme. (Aliens anyone?)
This was just about a solid family movie as one can get.
Please renew it at least one more season to tie up loose ends.

February 18, 2020 7:24 pm
