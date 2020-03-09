A Netflix remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series, Lost in Space stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.
*3/9/20 update: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season.
This show is fantastic! Script, acting, effects. Watched season 1 several times waiting for season 2. Now watching 1 and 2 for the third time waiting for season 3. Please keep this going. Watched the original as a kid. Loved it but this is so much better.
I love Lost in Space! I loved it as a kid but I so enjoy the new version. It makes me want to go back to school and be a scientist or an engineer. I love the characters, the stories, the music, the visuals. Best show on television! Can’t wait for Season 3.
This show is amazing. My whole family watch both seasons and we hope for a third season soon!!!
This is actually quite an amazing series. We just recently found it and suppose many others have yet to discover it. The show is clever, well done, and sure to grow in popularity as word gets out. To help keep this on the air, we will be spreading the word. Few shows are as good as this one.
Please make Lost in Space S3 and release it soon. If not, I will be forced to build a red robot and send it to you.
Great series for families to watch together…please renew for more seasons 🙂
I only got Netflix to see this show. If it gets canceled so does Netflix in my household.
Best family series in years!! Cant wait for season 3, hurry!
1st season was stunning and was out done only by season 2!! Story, cinematography and characters..Arguably the best series out.. bar none!
Enjoying this reboot, but do hope that eventually it more closely resembles the original by having the Robinson’s totally alone in space with Don, Smith and the Robot, and that more emphasis is placed on the trio of Smith, Will and the Robot, after all the catchphrase is “Danger, Will Robinson”
Please Don’t Stop! Great series!
I was fan of the original it was the 60’s I grew up in chaos! Lost in Space was a safe haven” the fist season in the original was fantastic’ and I find it clever on the reboot how the writer explore the original story lines! Example’ the original ” Maureen and John’ are adrift in space’ in the reboot they are locked out of the resilient in a space pod’ expanding the visual effects in their plight! For instance season One’ original had realism for the times’ but by Two’ it got corny ” The reboot is brilliant! Each… Read more »
Keep lost in space going – great entertainment
Pleeeeease bring Season 3