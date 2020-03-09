Will all of the Robinsons survive the second season of the Lost in Space TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lost in Space is cancelled or renewed for season three . Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Lost in Space here.

A Netflix remake of the 1965 Irwin Allen classic TV series, Lost in Space stars Parker Posey, Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Maxwell Jenkins, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, and Sibongile Mlambo. The sci-fi drama centers on space colonists John (Stephens) and Maureen (Parker) Robinson, their children, Judy (Russell), Penny (Sundwall), and Will (Jenkins), good-hearted smuggler Don West (Serricchio), and stowaway Dr. Smith (Posey). When their Jupiter 2 spaceship veers lightyears off course, they crash-land on an unknown planet. Surrounded by hidden dangers, they meet Robot (Steele) and fight against all odds to survive and escape.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Lost in Space TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Lost in Space on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*3/9/20 update: Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season.