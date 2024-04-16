Siesta Key: MTV Reality Series Shuts Down; No Season Six, At Least for Now

Siesta Key will not be returning to MTV anytime soon. TMZ reported that production on the reality series has been shut down. The finale for season five aired in January 2023.

The series, which featured Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller, followed a group of friends living in Florida. The first four seasons were set in Sarasota County before moving to Miami for season five.

TMZ shared the following about the future of the series:

“Sources connected to the show tell us the series is not considered officially canceled by the network … as there’s a possibility it could return in the future. Still, the current incarnation of the show has come to an end after 5 seasons.”

In an Instagram post shared on the night of the season five finale, Amanda Miller also hinted at Siesta Key ending. She said:

“For the last 5 years these people (& a few more) have become more than friends, they’re my family. It’s been an honor doing this show with them by my side and the memories we’ve all made together are unforgettable & I will be carrying them with me forever. Despite the drama, tomorrows finale shows so many of the great moments we’ve had as well. Do I dare say it’s my favorite yet? It just might be. I can’t wait for you all to see it. I love you my @siestakey family, and to all of our fans I couldn’t be more grateful for your support. Grab the tissues for tomorrows finale of #SiestaKey 🥲 airing at 8pm on @mtv”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Siesta Key? Were you hoping for a sixth season?