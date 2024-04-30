Best Bite Wins: Josh Peck to Host Food Competition Series for Roku Channel

Best Bite Wins is headed to the Roku Channel. Josh Peck will host and executive produce the new food competition series, which will have six episodes.

In each episode, chefs compete to make the best party food. Their efforts will be judged by “hungry judges and clientele at real events.”

Olivia LaRoche, head of alternative originals for Roku, said the following about the series, per THR:

“We thrilled to partner with Josh Peck, Velvet Hammer Media, and [EP] Michael Bloom to bring a fresh and fun new competition series for our audience to devour. Food content deeply resonates with our streamers, and we’re pleased to give them more of what they love and further bolster our Roku Originals slate with Best Bite Wins.”

Peck also spoke about the series. He said, “The Roku Channel has a menu of original content that is unmatched. I couldn’t be happier to be joining the slate, along with Velvet Hammer Media and Bongo Pictures, to bring Best Bite Wins to hungry viewers everywhere.”

The premiere date for Best Bite Wins will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Roku Original when it arrives?