The Spiderwick Chronicles: Fantasy Series Moves to Roku After Being Dropped by Disney+

The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home. Originally picked up by Disney+, the streaming service canceled its plans for the eight-episode fantasy series. The series will now air on The Roku Channel in early 2024.

Starring Christian Slater, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee, the series is based on the novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The series tells the story of a Grace family who are thrown into a fantasy world after moving into their family’s ancestral home.

The Roku Channel revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced it has landed the exclusive, premiere U.S. rights to “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” the television adaptation of the globally-acclaimed book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, the eight-episode Roku Original series will debut on The Roku Channel in early 2024. The wildly popular fantasy adventure novels are #1 New York Times best-sellers with 20 million copies sold and have been translated in over 30 countries. “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them. “It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.” “We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.” An ensemble cast of actors bring the series’ beloved characters to life including Joy Bryant as “Helen Grace”; Noah Cottrell as “Simon Grace”; Lyon Daniels as “Jared Grace”; Mychala Lee as “Mallory Grace”; Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of “Thimbletack” and Christian Slater as “Mulgarath.” “The Spiderwick Chronicles” is executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also serves as showrunner, along with Kat Coiro, who directs the first two episodes of the series. Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy also executive produce. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.”

The premiere date for The Spiderwick Chronicles will be revealed later.

