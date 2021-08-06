Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Cancelled NBC Series May Wrap Up with Movie on Roku

The story of Zoey Clarke may not be over just yet. There’s talk that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may be revived for a two-hour movie special.

Originally airing on NBC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs.

The second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

The show became one of the lowest-rated scripted series on NBC and was cancelled in June.

Negotiations had been underway to relocate Zoey’s to the Peacock streaming service for a third and final season of eight episodes. Unfortunately, the deal didn’t happen. Lionsgate, which produces the series, was said to be shopping the show elsewhere.

Roku, which produces digital and streaming media players, may end up helping Zoey’s viewers get some closure. Word is that Lionsgate and Roku are in talks for a two-hour movie special that would wrap up the series. If things work out, it would likely be released via The Roku Channel during this year’s holiday season. The channel is ad-supported and is available to view for free via Roku devices and online.

