Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 16; Cast Members Leaving Bravo Reality Series

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is losing two of its cast members. Josh Altman and his wife, Heather Altman, are departing the Bravo reality series. Josh joined the series during season four in 2011, and the couple married during the series’ run in 2016.

In an Instagram video, Josh and Heather announced their departure from the long-running reality series. Check it out below.

The Bravo reality series premiered in August 2006. It follows realtors’ professional and personal lives in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu.

Season 15 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles finished airing on September 11th, but a premiere date for season 16 has not yet been announced.

