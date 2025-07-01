Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: Lead Roles Cast in New Disney+ Series

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has found its leads. According to Deadline, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Ryder Allen will star in the animated series from Jon Favreau.

The following was revealed about the roles they will play:

From writer, producer, and director Favreau for Walt Disney Studios, the animation/live-action hybrid is about Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a saucy, self-absorbed bunny. Cabot-Conyers will play Jake, a hardworking middle school student with a big heart. Harris will play Jen, an artistic middle schooler who is always ahead of the game. Allen will play Taylor, a middle school student who is cautious but avoids turning down his friends.”

The premiere date for the Disney+ animated series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives?