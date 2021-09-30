The Book of Boba Fett: Disney+ Releases Series Premiere Date and Poster

The Book of Boba Fett now has a premiere date. Disney+ has set a date and released a poster for the new Star Wars series which stars Temuera Morrison.

Disney+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett—the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian—will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series. The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

Check out the poster for the new series below.

