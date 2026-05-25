American Horror Story: Season 13; John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, and More Join FX Series

American Horror Story has added four more to its cast for season 13. Two of the additions are returning cast members from a previous season.

According to Deadline, John Carroll Lynch and Mat Fraser are reprising their roles of Twisty the Clown and Paul the Illustrated Seal from American Horror Story: Freak Show. Berto Colón and Mena Suvari are also joining the cast of the FX series. Colón will play Joe the Doorman, who is employed by Jessica Lange’s character. No details about Suvari’s character were revealed.

Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman also star in the season, which is currently filming. No details about the plot have been revealed.

The premiere date for season 13 of American Horror Story will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Do you plan to watch the new season later this year?