American Horror Story: Season 11? Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Horror Story: Double Feature stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, and Cody Fern. The season will be split into two sections — Part 1: Red Tide (taking place by the sea) and Part 2: Death Valley (set by the sand). As the story begins, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of American Horror Story averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 753,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season nine, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how American Horror Story stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Horror Story has been renewed through its 13th season. Season 11 debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel American Horror Story right now since it’s already been renewed for seasons 11, 12, and 13 already. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Horror Story cancellation or renewal news.



