Has the Leverage: Redemption TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on IMDb TV?



Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.





As of July 9, 2021, Leverage: Redemption has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether IMDb TV will cancel or renew Leverage: Redemption for season two. Sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this show is a continuation of the beloved TNT series, I think it will be popular enough to be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Leverage: Redemption cancellation or renewal news.



