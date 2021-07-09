Can the first season of the Leverage: Redemption TV show on IMDb TV recapture the magic of the original series? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Leverage: Redemption is cancelled or renewed for season two. IMDb TV and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Leverage: Redemption here.

An IMDb TV action comedy-drama, this is a continuation of the 2008-15 Leverage TV show. The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Leverage: Redemption TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Leverage: Redemption on IMDb TV should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.