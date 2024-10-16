FBI: Season Seven Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if the FBI series will be cancelled for a while. The series has already been renewed for seasons eight and nine. Could FBI be cancelled after that, or is it sure to be renewed for many years to come? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Lisette Olivera. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd); and Syd Ortiz (Olivera), a new FBI agent working for the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of FBI on CBS averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.76 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

FBI has been renewed for an eighth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

