Doctor Who: 2026 Christmas Special Cancelled as Showrunner Departs Series

Doctor Who will not be returning to the small screen this Christmas. In fact, it may be some time before a live-action Doctor Who is seen again.

While the series is not canceled, the BBC is taking a break from the series. Viewers will next see an animated series set in the universe. This break is at least partially due to the departure of showrunner Russell T. Davies from the franchise.

This news comes after the BBC and Disney+ ended their partnership that brought the last few seasons of Doctor Who to the small screen. BBC announced it would continue the series without Disney+ in October 2025. This is a reversal of this decision.

BBC shared the following about the franchise:

“As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC’s Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come. After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory. The previously announced new Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is currently in production. Details of the tender will be announced in due course.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy Doctor Who? Are you sad that the franchise is taking a break before the next Doctor Who?