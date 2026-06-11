Only Murders in the Building: Season Six; Additional Casting Set for Hulu Comedy-Mystery Series

Only Murders in the Building is adding several new faces for its sixth season. Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan have been cast in recurring guest roles.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in the Hulu series, which follows an unlikely trio as they investigate murders that happen around them. For season six, the trio heads to London.

Season six will have 10 episodes. The premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season six will be announced later. Check out photos of the new additions below.

pic.twitter.com/4wIHwt0ygb — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 10, 2026

pic.twitter.com/vaDrsYQFHy — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 10, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season six?