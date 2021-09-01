Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 31, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan.

TV show description:

A comedic murder-mystery series, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City.

A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





