Only Murders in the Building: Hulu Releases Details About Steve Martin and Martin Short Series

Only Murders in the Building is coming soon to Hulu! The comedy, which stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, does not have a premiere date yet, but will land on the streaming service soon. It was ordered to series in January, per Deadline.

“Only Murders In The Building, starring comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short and from executive producer Dan Fogelman, the series follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime – but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building. Martin and Short are excited to embark on the show together, stating “I’m so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career” said Short, quickly followed by Martin “I’m proud to say it’s a blip on the radar of mine.” “It is… ” Short agreed.”

