Cancelled or Renewed? Status of NBC TV Shows

Is your favorite NBC TV show coming back for another season or, has it been cancelled? How many episodes have been produced this season? Have they all aired?
Below, you’ll find a list of NBC’s recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their present status. To see a series’ ratings, click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.
Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:
Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS
Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.
TBD = To Be Determined.
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
What do you think? Which NBC shows are your favorites? Have any been cancelled? Which TV shows are you hoping will be renewed for another season?
Love Good Girls! Waiting to hear if it’s going to be renewed or not for a 4th season. Love this show so much and I’m not the only one. It has such a huge fan base. Fingers crossed it gets renewed!! #renewgoodgirls
Can you tell me if dare me is going to be renewed. It is a good little movie, hope that teacher is arrested.
I really love Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and greatly hope there will be a season two. There is so much more Story and song to be told. Love it. Please bring it back for Season 2
Yes, I am optimistic for a second season myself. Love the show and everything about it, the cast, music, dancing, writing and it elicits all kinds of emotions.
Bluff City Law was a cut above as a legal drama. Showed lawyers in a different light. No L A Law. But had powerful stories and cast had going chemistry. NBC pulled the plug to soon. Also please bring back Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.. good acting, need serial killer shows as this is part of our culture. Nice to see the human interactions within this group.
Love Bluff City Law!!!! Please don’t cancel it!!!
Really loved Shades of Blue….Wish it would come back on
I really don’t understand why Hawaii Five-O is going to be canceled. It is a very great TV Show.
Perfect Harmony was. delightfull! Please bring it back!
I think the these Networks cancel shows that should not be canceled. I loved Bluff City Law!!! There are shows on NBC the stink and they take this one off? I wonder who is sleeping with the network.
I agree!!! Jimmy Smits is the best!
This is a good series, you need to cancel the stupid shows but they are probably less expensive.
I am so VERY upset that you have cancelled “the Village” & “Bluff City” and several of my friends feel the same.
This is why i don’t start watching shows on nbc normally but a friend got me into the in between then you cancel it they need to get rid of who ever decided to cancel this show nbc you suck !!!!!