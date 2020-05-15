Menu

Cancelled or Renewed? Status of NBC TV Shows

NBC TV shows: canceled or renewed?Is your favorite NBC TV show coming back for another season or, has it been cancelled? How many episodes have been produced this season? Have they all aired?

Below, you’ll find a list of NBC’s recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their present status. To see a series’ ratings, click the links in the middle column. You can also see the full season’s ratings.

We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.

What do you think? Which NBC shows are your favorites? Have any been cancelled? Which TV shows are you hoping will be renewed for another season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Michelle Latta
Reader
Michelle Latta

Love Good Girls! Waiting to hear if it’s going to be renewed or not for a 4th season. Love this show so much and I’m not the only one. It has such a huge fan base. Fingers crossed it gets renewed!! #renewgoodgirls

May 11, 2020 8:47 pm
Tammy Mushaney
Reader
Tammy Mushaney

Can you tell me if dare me is going to be renewed. It is a good little movie, hope that teacher is arrested.

May 11, 2020 1:26 am
Kelly Remington
Reader
Kelly Remington

I really love Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and greatly hope there will be a season two. There is so much more Story and song to be told. Love it. Please bring it back for Season 2

April 30, 2020 1:17 am
Steve
Reader
Steve

Yes, I am optimistic for a second season myself. Love the show and everything about it, the cast, music, dancing, writing and it elicits all kinds of emotions.

May 5, 2020 11:10 pm
Kim L
Reader
Kim L

Bluff City Law was a cut above as a legal drama. Showed lawyers in a different light. No L A Law. But had powerful stories and cast had going chemistry. NBC pulled the plug to soon. Also please bring back Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.. good acting, need serial killer shows as this is part of our culture. Nice to see the human interactions within this group.

April 19, 2020 9:59 pm
Dawn
Reader
Dawn

Love Bluff City Law!!!! Please don’t cancel it!!!

March 16, 2020 3:47 pm
Dawn
Reader
Dawn

Really loved Shades of Blue….Wish it would come back on

March 16, 2020 3:45 pm
Harlan Davis
Reader
Harlan Davis

I really don’t understand why Hawaii Five-O is going to be canceled. It is a very great TV Show.

March 4, 2020 1:50 pm
Felicia Knerr
Reader
Felicia Knerr

Perfect Harmony was. delightfull! Please bring it back!

March 2, 2020 10:11 am
Patricia Ortagus
Reader
Patricia Ortagus

I think the these Networks cancel shows that should not be canceled. I loved Bluff City Law!!! There are shows on NBC the stink and they take this one off? I wonder who is sleeping with the network.

February 18, 2020 12:26 pm
nancy
Reader
nancy

I agree!!! Jimmy Smits is the best!

February 28, 2020 6:11 am
Patti
Reader
Patti

This is a good series, you need to cancel the stupid shows but they are probably less expensive.

February 29, 2020 7:33 pm
Robin Wilkerson
Reader
Robin Wilkerson

I am so VERY upset that you have cancelled “the Village” & “Bluff City” and several of my friends feel the same.

February 10, 2020 10:54 pm
Monica A Maguire
Reader
Monica A Maguire

This is why i don’t start watching shows on nbc normally but a friend got me into the in between then you cancel it they need to get rid of who ever decided to cancel this show nbc you suck !!!!!

February 8, 2020 11:15 am
