Seven (hour)One

TV show dates: April 5, 2024 — May 17, 2024

Series status: limited series

Performers include: Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, with Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney, and Simon Russell Beale.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Mary & George TV show was written by D.C. Moore, inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin.

In 17th century England, Mary Villiers (Moore), the ruthless Countess of Buckingham, molds her beautiful, charismatic, and naïve son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rise from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.

The desire of King James I to be loved and subservient to ambitious and beautiful young men, makes him dangerously at risk of being exploited by tyrannical lovers to the likes of Mary and George.

With England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary marries her way up the ranks, bribes politicians, colludes with criminals and claws her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own.

Series Finale:

Episode #7 — War

George embarks on a monumental and historical trip to Spain with Prince Charles in a bid to ease English and Spanish tensions and avoid war. Mary attempts one last throw of the dice to ensure absolute power.

First aired: May 17, 2024.

