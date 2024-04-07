Only Murders in the Building: Season Four; Hulu Series Adds Three in Recurring Roles

Only Murders in the Building is returning to Hulu this summer, and there will be three new faces on the series.

Deadline reported that Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, and Lilian Rebelo will appear in recurring roles alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Previously announced additions include Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon. The Hulu series follows the leading trio as they investigate murders.

Season four will follow the investigation of the murder of Sazz Pataki (Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.

No details about the roles were revealed, but they will be integral to the investigation. The premiere date for season four of Only Murders in the Building will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season four?