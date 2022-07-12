Only Murders in the Building: Season Three; Hulu Renews Murder-Comedy TV Series

This trio has more crime-solving to do on Hulu. Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season by the streaming service. The second season of 10 episodes finishes airing in August.

A comedy-mystery series, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Cara Delevingne. Recurring and guest players include Michael Rapaport, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. In season two, following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to contend with neighbors who all think the trio committed murder.

HULU RENEWS HIT COMEDY “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING” FOR A THIRD SEASON · Hulu Original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season. New episodes of the current second season stream weekly on Tuesdays. · News is on the heels of a successful first and second season. The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history. · Both seasons are 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season was the #1 best reviewed television series of 2021. · Said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Additional details and a premiere date for season three will be announced at a late time.

