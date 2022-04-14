Life & Beth: Season Two; Hulu Renews Amy Schumer Comedy Series

Life & Beth is returning for a second season. Hulu has renewed the comedy series starring Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker. The series follows Beth (Schumer), a woman who appears to have the ideal life.

Hulu revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Hulu has renewed Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth for a 10-episode, second season. The critically acclaimed first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, March 18 and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91%. Life & Beth is written, directed and executive produced by Amy Schumer and executive produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Endeavor Content. The series stars Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker. Season One Synopsis: Beth’s (Schumer) life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

A premiere date for Life & Beth season two will be announced later.

