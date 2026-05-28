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Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence: BritBox Debuts Teaser and Premiere Date for Six-Part Series

by Regina Avalos,

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence TV Show on BritBox: canceled or renewed?

(BritBox)

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence is coming soon to BritBox. The streaming service announced a premiere date and released a teaser for the six-part series.

Antonia Thomas, Josh Dylan, Imelda Staunton, Nicholas Richardson, Charlie Condou, Callie Cooke, and Chizzy Akudolu star in this latest adaptation of the author’s works.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“In the first contemporary English language television adaptation of Agatha Christie’s stories, Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way.”

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence arrives on September 15th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this BritBox series this fall?


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