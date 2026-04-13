Shetland: Season 11 Renewal Set as Guest Casting Announced for BritBox Murder-Mystery Series

Shetland is returning for another season. BBC has renewed the murder mystery series for the 11th season, which airs on BritBox in the US.

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell are returning for the new season, and the BBC has announced the guest stars viewers will see. The series follows the pair as they look at an historic murder that has an impact on the present day.

BBC revealed the following about the new season:

“Filming has begun on the new series of the acclaimed BBC murder mystery drama Shetland with Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell reprising their roles as DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh alongside series regulars and guest casting. Shetland – a Silverprint Pictures (part of ITV Studios) production – will film in locations around Scotland and on the Shetland Isles over the coming months with the series arriving on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.

Joining the cast of Shetland alongside Jensen and O’Donnell for this new six-part series are Christine Bottomley (Sherwood), Kevin Harvey (This City Is Ours), Stella Gonet (The Crown), Gregor Fisher (Only Child), and Gavin Mitchell (Crime). Other guest cast include John Wark (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), Jude Bain (Let It Come Down), Robin Weaver (Rivals), John McLarnon (I Swear), Beth Marshall (The Bombing of Pan Am 103), Daniel Boyd (House of the Dragon), Charlene Boyd (Department Q) and Helen Mackay (Shetland).

Returning for the new series are cast regulars Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Billy McCabe), Samuel Anderson (Procurator Fiscal Matt Blake), Steven Miller (Rev Alan Calder), Anne Kidd (pathologist Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie, Tosh’s partner), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the forthcoming new series centres around an historic murder which will forever change the lives of all those connected in the present day.

When a car is pulled from the water, a grim discovery is made – crammed in the boot are the decomposed, skeletal remains of an unknown male. The team’s search to uncover the victim’s identity, begins with a hunt for the vehicle’s owner- a respected, local GP who left the Isles under a cloud of troubled rumours nine years ago.

As Calder and Tosh dig deeper into the enigmatic GP’s state-of-mind and the lives of the loved ones he left behind, the investigation takes them to dark and dangerous places in their quest for the truth.

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC says: “This new series of Shetland is brimming with twists, turns, and the kind of emotional punch that keeps viewers hooked. Paul Logue has once again spun a gripping, atmospheric story, with the wild beauty of the Shetland Isles at its heart. Alison and Ashley lead our stellar core cast who are joined by a brilliant line up of guest stars and supported by a crew whose craft and passion shine through in every frame – together showcasing Scotland on screen at its very best.”

Kate Bartlett, Executive Producer for Silverprint Pictures says: “We’re so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison, alongside our wonderful returning cast and a fantastic guest cast. Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles. We’re thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of production.”

Shetland is loved by millions of fans on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and it was in the top five most watched BBC Drama series of 2025. In Scotland, it remained the No.1 BBC Drama with audiences.

Paul Logue is the lead writer of the new series of Shetland, alongside Anita Vettesse and Ross Dunsmore. The series is produced by Angus Sharpe and directed by Ruth Carney and Jonny Blair. Executive Producers are Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, Kate Bartlett, Paul Logue and Denise Paul for Silverprint Pictures.

Shetland is part of a growing list of BBC dramas from Scotland, including Richard Gadd’s Half Man, new legal drama Counsels, Grams, The Young Team and Mint. As well as these new titles, Scotland is home to returning drama series Rebus (series 2), Vigil (series 3) and Granite Harbour (series 3). Shetland will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.”