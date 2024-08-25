The War Between the Land and the Sea: Cast Photo of Doctor Who Spin-off Series Released

The War Between the Land and the Sea has started filming, and the first cast photo has been released for the Doctor Who spin-off series from the BBC. The five-part series will air on Disney+ in the US.

Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Ruth Madeley, and Colin McFarlane star in the series, which Russell T Davies creates.

The series will have the group dealing with a “fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.”

The premiere date for The War Between the Land and the Sea will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives?