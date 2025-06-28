The Comeback: Season Three; HBO Revives Lisa Kudrow Comedy for Final Season

The Comeback is making one more comeback. HBO is reviving the Lisa Kudrow comedy for a third and final season, a decade after its second season.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young star in the series, which will start filming new episodes later this summer.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said the following about the series’ return:

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that.”

The premiere date for season three of The Comeback will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch this HBO series when it aired before? Will you watch its return?