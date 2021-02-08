The Gilded Age: Four Join Julian Fellows Period Drama on HBO

The Gilded Age is coming to HBO, and four have been added to the cast of the new period drama. Actors Sullivan Jones, Linda Emond, Michel Gill, and Ward Horton are joining Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and guest star Jeanne Tripplehorn. This upcoming series comes from Julian Fellows, the creator of Downton Abbey.

The series follows young Marion Brook (Jacobson) after she moves to New York City to live with her aunts (Baranski and Nixon) in 1882. Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play on the HBO series:

“Jones, who features in Ewan McGregor’s Netflix mini-series Halston, plays T. Thomas Fortune, born into slavery, who in the early 1880s becomes an influential member of the Black intellectual community in New York. Emond, who was a series regular on AMC’s Lodge 49, plays Clara Barton, a pioneering nurse, who founded the American Red Cross. Gill, who featured in Netflix’s House of Cards, plays Patrick Morris, husband of Anne Morris and a banker and Alderman. Horton, who starred in The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle, plays Charles Fane, husband of Aurora Fane, a banker and Alderman belonging to the established American/New York upper class.”

A premiere date for the new series has not yet been set. Check out the cast announcement below.

