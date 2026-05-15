Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV Series from David E. Kelley

Margo’s money troubles will continue. Apple TV has renewed the series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, from David E. Kelley, for a second season. The first season of the series is currently airing on the streaming service, with the season finale set to air next Wednesday night.

Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, and Nicole Kidman star in the series, which follows Margo (Fanning) as she navigates life.

Apple TV shared the following about the renewal of the series:

“Since its global debut, the “must-watch” series has been hailed as “one of the best shows of the year,” quickly achieving a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised the “warm, funny and emotionally precise” comedy as “brilliantly written,” highlighting the “immaculate performances” from its “powerhouse cast.””

Elle Fanning spoke about the series’ renewal. She said, “Embarking on the adventure of bringing Margo to the screen has been one of the greatest joys of my life. When I first read Rufi’s stunning story, it felt wholly original and most importantly human, and then with David’s writing, along with our epic cast of heart-wrenching performances, it truly felt like we had something special. Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo’s troubles, creativity, fearless spirit and authenticity to audiences with a second season makes me incredibly happy and excited. I can promise everyone they’re in for a wild, messy and beautiful ride.”

David E. Kelley also spoke about the series returning for more. He said, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles was an irresistible proposition to me from day one. I fell in love with Rufi’s world and unpredictable characters, and it’s been rewarding to see audiences embrace this series. We can’t wait to continue this story with our partners at Apple and A24.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. A video announcing the renewal is below.

Thanks for being a fan.#MargosGotMoneyTroubles has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/N2SMCzLFjM — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 14, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?