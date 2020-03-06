Is Parnell ready for the truth in the first season of the Truth Be Told TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Truth Be Told is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Truth Be Told here. Status Update Below.

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Truth Be Told is based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. It stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones. The show follows Poppy Parnell (Spencer), an investigative reporter who has a successful true-crime podcast. Parnell is compelled to reopen the closed murder case that helped make her a national sensation. She comes face to face with convicted murderer Warren Cave (Paul), the man she helped to put behind bars following the killing of the father of a pair of identical twins (Caplan). Cave claims that he was framed for the crime and Parnell’s subsequent investigation leads her to question issues of privacy, media, and race.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Truth Be Told TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Truth Be Told on Apple TV+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

3/5/20 update: Truth Be Told has been renewed for a second season.