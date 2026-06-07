Legacy of Spies: Star of The Night Manager Joins BBC and MGM+ Series

Legacy of Spies has added a big name to its cast. According to Deadline, Hugh Laurie has joined the MGM+ and BBC series. The series is based on the works of John le Carré. Laurie appeared on another adaptation of the man’s work, The Night Manager.

Matthew Macfadyen, Charlie Hunnam, Daniel Brühl, Devrim Lingnau Islamoglu, Agnes O’Casey, Felix Kammerer, Volker Bruch, Saskia Rosendahl, Patrick Güldenberg, Safia Oakley-Green, Jake Dunn, Ariyon Bakare, and Dan Stevens star in the series.

No details about Laurie’s role were revealed, but the series is filming now. The premiere date for Legacy of Spies will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new spy drama when it arrives on MGM+ and BBC?