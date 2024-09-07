The Winter King: Cancelled; No Season Two for British Fantasy Drama Series on MGM+

The Legend of King Arthur is one and done on MGM+. The Winter King has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season. The first season of ten episodes finished being released in November on the American outlet.

A historical fantasy drama series based on Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy of novels, The Winter King TV show stars Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, and Simon Merrells with Steven Elder, Andrew Gower, Aneirin Hughes, Emily John, Tatjana Nardone, Ken Nwosu, and Billy Postlethwaite. The story is a retelling of the Arthurian legend and is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united. It’s in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes. The series follows Arthur Pendragon (De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of King Uther (Marsan), as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. Other characters include Arthur’s ambitious and scheming wife, Guinevere (Alexandra); warrior Derfel Gadarn (Campbell); powerful and political wizard Merlin (Martello-White); priestess Nimue (James); Uther’s champion, Owain (Ings); and Arthur’s sharp-tongued half-sister, Morgan (Kane).

The Winter King originates in the UK on ITVX, and that outlet reportedly opted not to produce a second season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching The Winter King TV series? Are you disappointed this show wasn’t renewed for a second season?

