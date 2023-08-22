Network: MGM+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 20, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, and Simon Merrells with Steven Elder, Andrew Gower, Aneirin Hughes, Emily John, Tatjana Nardone, Ken Nwosu, and Billy Postlethwaite.

TV show description:

A historical fantasy drama series, The Winter King TV show was created by Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and Bernard Cornwell, based on Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles novels.

The story retells the Arthurian legend and is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united. It’s in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes. The series follows Arthur Pendragon (De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of King Uther (Marsan), as he evolves from an outcast to a legendary warrior and leader.

Other characters include Arthur’s ambitious and scheming wife, Guinevere (Alexandra); warrior Derfel Gadarn (Campbell); powerful and political wizard Merlin (Martello-White); priestess Nimue (James); Uther’s champion, Owain (Ings); and Arthur’s sharp-tongued half-sister, Morgan (Kane).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

