Network: EPIX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 19, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad.

TV show description:

A sci-fi horror series, the From TV show was created by John Griffin.

The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest which included terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and keep residents safe as he searches for a way out. His deputy is Kenny (He), a first-generation immigrant who’s trapped in this town with his parents. His father is suffering from dementia.

Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town after a car crash. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.

Kristi (Van Landschoot) was trapped in the town during her third year of med school and has assumed the role of town medic. Father Khatri (Majumder) is strong and compassionate and he cares for the spirits of the townspeople but, there’s more to him than first meets the eye.

Fatima (Ghafoori) is an Iranian immigrant who focuses on the good, like the fact that she never would have met the love of her life if not for this terrible place.

A wildcard among the town’s residents, Sara (Konrad) may have a fractured mind or, perhaps she’s closer to the secrets of the community than anyone else.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the From TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?