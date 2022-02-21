From: Season One Viewer Votes

Will any residents escape in the first season of the From TV show on EPIX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like From is cancelled or renewed for season two. EPIX, however, isn’t part of the ratings system. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of From here.

An EPIX sci-fi horror series, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest which included terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town after a car crash. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the From TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that From on EPIX should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.