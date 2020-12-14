Will Alfred be making a big move in the second season of the Pennyworth TV show on EPIX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Pennyworth is cancelled or renewed for season three. EPIX and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Pennyworth here.

An EPIX action-adventure series, Pennyworth is based on Batman and other DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The drama stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Polly Walker, Jason Flemyng, Dorothy Atkinson, Paloma Faith, James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, Simon Manyonda, and Jessica de Gouw. The story unfolds in 1960s London and follows former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth who works for American billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge), the future father of Bruce “Batman” Wayne. Season two picks up a year after the explosive events of the first season when England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. Now running a black-market Soho club with his mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Fletcher), Pennyworth’s in search of a way out – before London and his country burn themselves to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America.





