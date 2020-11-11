Pennyworth: Season Two Trailer Released by EPIX

Pennyworth is returning with its second season next month, and a trailer has now been released. The DC universe series focuses on Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), as he worked for Thomas Wayne before the arrival of Bruce into their lives.

Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker also star in the drama.

EPIX revealed more about season two of Pennyworth in a press release.

“A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth. After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America.”

Pennyworth will premiere its new season on December 13th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Pennyworth to EPIX?