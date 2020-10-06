Vulture Watch

How is business for Alfred Pennyworth? Has the Pennyworth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on EPIX?



An EPIX Batman prequel series from executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, Pennyworth is based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The drama stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker. It unfolds in 1960s London, where former British SAS soldier Pennyworth founds his security firm and starts working with American billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge).



Since they are not part of the Nielsen ratings system, it it hard to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Pennyworth for season two. Since it is a Batman prequel, it has something of a built-in audience — assuming those fans care enough about it to subscribe to EPIX. Flying blind, I think Pennyworth is more likely to be renewed for a second season, but that’s just speculation. While we wait for information, I’ll keep an eye on press releases and the trades, so subscribe for free Pennyworth cancellation or renewal news alerts.

10/31/19 update: EPIX has renewed Pennyworth for a second season.



