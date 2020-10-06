Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An EPIX Batman prequel series from executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, Pennyworth is based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. The drama stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker. It unfolds in 1960s London, where former British SAS soldier Pennyworth founds his security firm and starts working with American billionaire Thomas Wayne (Aldridge).
Pennyworth has been renewed for a second season which will debut December 2, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Since they are not part of the Nielsen ratings system, it it hard to predict whether EPIX will cancel or renew Pennyworth for season two. Since it is a Batman prequel, it has something of a built-in audience — assuming those fans care enough about it to subscribe to EPIX. Flying blind, I think Pennyworth is more likely to be renewed for a second season, but that’s just speculation. While we wait for information, I’ll keep an eye on press releases and the trades, so subscribe for free Pennyworth cancellation or renewal news alerts.
10/31/19 update: EPIX has renewed Pennyworth for a second season.
I love Pennyworth, and I’m not a comic book fan. I love the character development , the quirkiness of the cast ( especially the Beth and her sister) and story line.. so happy it’s been renewed for another season
Absolutely renew! Great TV ala The Saint or The Avengers.
Intelligent and interesting. Rare for today’s tv.
it has been renewed for a season 2 it was also the most watched show ever on Epix
Renew!!! One of the greatest things I’ve seen on telly, up there with GOT, peaky blinders and all the rest… brilliantly made and so original!! In a league of it’s own
EXCELLENT WRITERS AND CAST! LOVE THE PLOT.
PLEASE RENEW!
Great show. Please renew.
Absolutely renew this show. I have not been intrigued since Game of Thrones, and for a weekly show, this is one I really look forward to. I get tired of hearing everything about ratings from a channel not available on everyone’s box. Promote this show more and sell some merchandise and see where it goes. This is a must-see!
Fabulous series. Great characters, great writing and great settings. Needed to renew for multiple seasons.
We want more Pennyworth!! Great series!
Pennyworth is the best new TV show by far. Excellent writing, Stella cast and fantastic atmosphere of 60’s London. Please renew for season 2.
Pennyworth is the best new series I’ve seen in a long time and definitely deserves a season 2. One thing, the show needs the Sykes sisters, so the show’s creators need to figure way to get them released from prison.
Please renew it .Its a great show !! Love the dark humor.