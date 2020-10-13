Menu

Monday TV Ratings: One Day at a Time, DWTS, American Ninja Warrior, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, MLB

Published:

One Day at a Time TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/POP TV. ©2020 POP MEDIA GROUP LLC. All rights reserved.

Monday, October 12, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Dancing with the Stars, Emergency Call, Big Brother, One Day at a Time, Manhunt: Deadly Games, American Ninja Warrior, Dateline NBC, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Penn & Teller: Fool UsSports: Major League Baseball: NLCS Game 1.   Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

