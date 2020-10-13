Monday TV Ratings: One Day at a Time, DWTS, American Ninja Warrior, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, MLB

Monday, October 12, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Dancing with the Stars, Emergency Call, Big Brother, One Day at a Time, Manhunt: Deadly Games, American Ninja Warrior, Dateline NBC, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Sports: Major League Baseball: NLCS Game 1. Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?