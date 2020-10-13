My Little Pony: Pony Life: Discovery Family Channel Introduces New Series

A new My Little Pony series is headed to the small screen. My Little Pony: Pony Life is coming to Discovery Family Channel. The new animated series will feature Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Pinkie Pie, and their adventures. The cable channel has ordered 26 new episodes for the animated series.

Discovery Channel has released a press released for the new series.

“Good things come in small packages! The Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Pinkie Pie – are back with an all-new series featuring brand-new adorable character designs inspired by Japanese Chibi-style animation in MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE, premiering Saturday, November 7 at 11:30/10:30c on Discovery Family. The eOne produced series will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network’s TV Everywhere app. Featuring the same iconic voice actors who made the Mane 6 famous in the mega-hit MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, the new MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE series is a departure from the Equestria that viewers were introduced to in 2010. Featuring a more playful tone combined with completely reimagined characters, MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE explores the funny side of friendship set in Sugarcube Corner – the center of the world and home away from home for the ponies. Here, Pinkie Pie serves up frosted cupcakes to the best customers in the world – her friends! Together, the Mane 6 run into all sorts of cupcake conundrums, delicious disasters, and magical mishaps. And thanks to a mysterious source of magical potions, everyday adventures are about to get really ridiculous! Each 11-minute bite-sized episode of MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE features playful stories grounded in modern-kid dilemmas with over-the-top humor and tons of magic. Viewers should expect the unexpected with dialed-up personalities, energy and tone. Plus, each pony now has a signature “adorability” power that boosts their personality in an outrageously wacky way! In the series premiere episodes titled “Princess Probz & The Best of the Worst,” the ponies help Pinkie Pie audition for a televised cooking competition called the Royal Jelly Juggernaut. But when the rest of the Mane 6 are caught in a sticky situation, Pinkie Pie has to audition all on her own. Later, Rainbow Dash’s competitive spirit is put to the test when a new pony challenges her to a contest unlike any other: being the best of the worst!

