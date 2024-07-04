Outer Range: Cancelled on Prime Video; No Season Three for Josh Brolin Drama Series

Outer Range is getting lost in the void. Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi neo-Western series after two seasons on the streaming service, per Deadline. The show premiered in April 2022.

The Outer Range series, which stars James Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton, follows a rancher (Brolin) who finds a mysterious black void on his land after the arrival of a female drifter. In season two, which debuted on May 16th, the void expanded.

No reason for its cancellation was given. The following was revealed about the series’ performance for season two:

It follows solid early US ratings data, with the release of the new season propelling Outer Range to #3 on the Nielsen Streaming Originals chart for the week of May 20 with 476M hours viewed and #8 for the week of May 27 with 314M.

